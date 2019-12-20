|
Burns, Amber C. Of Cape Coral, Florida passed away peacefully on December 3, 2019. Amber was 73 years old. She was born on August 26, 1946 in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Louis Walthers and Nadia (Luke) Walthers. Amber is survived by her two sons, Nicholas Ades and Bradley Ades (Nichole), and her four grandchildren, Zachary (18), Bennett (10), Andrew (8) and Ashleigh (7). Amber lived in Chicago and worked as a photographer before moving to Fort Myers, where she opened a coffee shop, The Sweet Bean Cafe, which she ran alongside her husband Michael Burns. Her love of photography persisted, and she adored spending time with her grandchildren who meant everything to her. Amber's spirit and spunk touched her family, friends, and everyone she met. In addition to her children and grandchildren, Amber is survived by her husband, Michael Burns, sisters Michelle Zimmerman, Roxanne Schuster, Nadia Walthers-Virgili, Banu Quaranta, and brother Louis Walthers, numerous nieces and nephews, and ex-husband Jeff Ades. She will be greatly missed by all. A memorial service will be held in Chicago at a later date.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 20, 2019