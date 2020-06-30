Bailey, Jr., Alvin
Alvin Bailey, Jr., 82, June 28, 2020, longtime resident of the South Side of Chicago-Bridgeport neighborhood, dearly beloved husband of the late Rita R. Corcoran Bailey; devoted father of Kathleen (Tony) Vazquez and Thomas (Rose) Bailey C.P.D., loving grandfather of Alexandria (Nicholas) Mamula, Tony (Melissa) Vazquez, Rachel (Nate Alvarado) Vazquez, Kassandra (Michael) Malloy, and Katelyn (Vincent) Martinez; great-papa of Nicholas, Dahlia, Elliot, Adeline, and future Vazquez twins; dear son of the late Alvin and Manarkey Mathes Bailey, Sr.; fond brother of the late Eugene and Patsy Avery; great brother-in-law, dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin of many, as well as many family and friends in North Carolina.
Services at McINERNEY CENTRAL CHAPEL, 4635 S. Wallace St., Chicago, IL, where family and friends will gather on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 10 a.m. until Funeral Service at 12 noon. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. PLEASE NOTE THAT COVID19 RESTRICTIONS FOR MAXIMUM GATHERING, 50 PERSONS AT A TIME, WILL BE OBSERVED.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 30, 2020.