Lebovitz, Alvan L. Alvan L. Lebovitz Beloved husband of the late Dr. Miriam Lebovitz. Dear brother of Evelyn Lebovitz and the late Sylvia Karzen. Graveside services were held at Westlawn Cemetery. Memorials to the Chicago Mitzvah Campaign, 2939 W. Touhy Avenue, Chicago, IL 60645, www.chicagomitzvahcampaign.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 6, 2020