McArdle, Jr., Alton John "Al" "Mac" Age 76, of Blue Island, IL, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019. A native of New Orleans, LA, Al graduated from Louisiana State University in 1964. Al's civil engineering career covered over 40 years, beginning in Louisiana, with the majority of time in the Chicago area for bridges, roads, and skyscrapers. He was proud to have his son, Shawn, also in engineering, work with him. Al's passion for flying airplanes spanned across the decades and his greatest joy was having his grandson, William, help him in the right seat. In his later years, he raced his Corvettes across the regions in autocross and high speed racing. He always had time to help a friend, a ready smile, and for decades fix the neighborhood children's bikes. He is survived by his beloved Karen (Irvin) McArdle; his son, Shawn P. (Jillian) McArdle; grandson, William P. McArdle; daughter, Angela (Mcand); and step-daughter, Lorah McArdle Gross. He is also survived by his sisters, Lois McArdle, Kathleen McArdle Johnson, Erin McArdle (Wes) Thomas, and Bridget (Lowell) McArdle Dressel; as well as his uncle and aunt, Louis and Anna Mae Noustens; along with loved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Private cremation was accorded. Memorial donations in Al's honor may be sent to the National Corvette Museum, 350 Corvete Dr., Bowling Green, KY 42101 or corvettemuseum.org/support/give-now. For more information and to visit his online guestbook, please log on to rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com or find us on Facebook. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary