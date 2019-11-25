|
Butera, Alphonse A. Beloved husband of the late Lorraine Butera. Loving father of Robert (Donna) Butera, Susan (Howard) Yach, Gina (the late Mark) Adelphia. Proud grandfather of Amanda (Jason), Laura (Jeff), Anthony (Jessica), Christina (Zach), Laura, Angela and Mark Jr. Adored great-grandfather of Andrew, Colin, Delaney, Landon and Lucas. World War II Veteran. Visitation, Tuesday 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Loretto Church, 9003 S. Kostner Avenue., Hometown, IL. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 25, 2019