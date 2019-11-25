Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
4950 West 79th St
Burbank, IL 60459
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Loretto Church
9003 S. Kostner Avenue
Hometown, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Loretto Church
9003 S. Kostner Avenue
Hometown, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alphonse Butera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alphonse Butera

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alphonse Butera Obituary
Butera, Alphonse A. Beloved husband of the late Lorraine Butera. Loving father of Robert (Donna) Butera, Susan (Howard) Yach, Gina (the late Mark) Adelphia. Proud grandfather of Amanda (Jason), Laura (Jeff), Anthony (Jessica), Christina (Zach), Laura, Angela and Mark Jr. Adored great-grandfather of Andrew, Colin, Delaney, Landon and Lucas. World War II Veteran. Visitation, Tuesday 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Loretto Church, 9003 S. Kostner Avenue., Hometown, IL. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alphonse's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -