Nero, Alonza J. Promoted to glory on March 13, 2020, aged 90 years. Resting in peace and reunited with his beloved wife Ellie Theresa; cherished father of Lolita, Renata and Katherine; much loved and dearly missed by family and friends. Graduated from Rust College with a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry. He minored in mathematics. After graduation, he was drafted into the United States Army where he was promoted to staff sergeant during the Korean War. While serving his country, he was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star with Valor. Started his career as a chemist in 1954 with the Herbert Kohn Company. He later taught essential mathematics and algebra at Crane, Tuley, and Senn high schools for four years. Returned to chemistry in 1961 and worked as a chemist for the federal government for 34 years with Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), and United States Customs Department. He retired from the federal government in 1995. Funeral Service Thursday, March 19, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at A. A. Rayner & Sons Funeral Home, 318 E. 71st Street, Chicago, IL 60619. Private Interment with Military Honors.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 18, 2020