Home

POWERED BY

Services
A.A. Rayner & Sons Modern Funeral Service - Chicago
318 East 71st Street
Chicago, IL 60619
(773) 846-6133
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
A.A. Rayner & Sons Modern Funeral Service - Chicago
318 East 71st Street
Chicago, IL 60619
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alonza Nero
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alonza Nero

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nero, Alonza J. Promoted to glory on March 13, 2020, aged 90 years. Resting in peace and reunited with his beloved wife Ellie Theresa; cherished father of Lolita, Renata and Katherine; much loved and dearly missed by family and friends. Graduated from Rust College with a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry. He minored in mathematics. After graduation, he was drafted into the United States Army where he was promoted to staff sergeant during the Korean War. While serving his country, he was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star with Valor. Started his career as a chemist in 1954 with the Herbert Kohn Company. He later taught essential mathematics and algebra at Crane, Tuley, and Senn high schools for four years. Returned to chemistry in 1961 and worked as a chemist for the federal government for 34 years with Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), and United States Customs Department. He retired from the federal government in 1995. Funeral Service Thursday, March 19, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at A. A. Rayner & Sons Funeral Home, 318 E. 71st Street, Chicago, IL 60619. Private Interment with Military Honors.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alonza's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -