Alma MacMillian
1945 - 2020
MacMillian, Alma Nina Alma Nina MacMillian, age 75, former resident of Berwyn passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020. Alma was born January 13, 1945. Loving wife of the late Michael MacMillan; dear aunt of Vicki Shaffer, Teresa Akers, Donna Linkous, Robert Sisk , Lana Shields, Leah Sahler and other nieces and nephews. Entombment at Mount Auburn Memorial Park. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MountAuburnFuneralHome.com for the MacMillian family.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
