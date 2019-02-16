Home

Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
(773) 238-0075
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Christina Church
111th St. at Christinia Ave.
Allen Murphy Obituary
Murphy, Hon. Allen F. Honorable Allen F. Murphy, 55, suddenly. Judge of the Circuit Court of Cook County. Son of the late Allen F. Murphy, M.D. and Lorraine (nee Roache); loving brother of John T. (Lisa) Murphy and Colleen (Robert) Rauseo; fond uncle of Meghan, Sean, Molly, Mary, and Maura Murphy. Funeral Monday, February 18, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. from Donnellan Funeral Home, 10525 S. Western Ave. to St. Christina Church (111th St. at Christinia Ave.) for Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment, St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, February 17, 2019, 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Misericordia Heart of Mercy, 6300 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago, IL. 60660. Info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 16, 2019
