Murphy, Hon. Allen F. Honorable Allen F. Murphy, 55, suddenly. Judge of the Circuit Court of Cook County. Son of the late Allen F. Murphy, M.D. and Lorraine (nee Roache); loving brother of John T. (Lisa) Murphy and Colleen (Robert) Rauseo; fond uncle of Meghan, Sean, Molly, Mary, and Maura Murphy. Funeral Monday, February 18, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. from Donnellan Funeral Home, 10525 S. Western Ave. to St. Christina Church (111th St. at Christinia Ave.) for Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment, St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, February 17, 2019, 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Misericordia Heart of Mercy, 6300 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago, IL. 60660. Info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 16, 2019