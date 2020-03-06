|
Knaack, Allen H. Age 83; beloved husband of the late Marilyn (nee Greager); fond brother of the late Wayne (late Elaine) Knaack, the late Janella (late Julius) Kosary, the late Francine Becker and the late Faith (late Robert) Fouts; loving uncle of Paul (Kathy) Kosary, Karl (Lisa) Kosary, Michael (Bridget) Knaack and Lynette (Andrew) Derrico; dear great-uncle of Rachel, Tylor, Kaitlyn and Karl, Jr.; son of the late Emil and the late Rose Knaack. Allen was a talented carpenter, he was involved with his Church, a Navy Veteran and was active with gardening, bowling and golfing; he was also a member of the Builders Tee Club and Swedish American Athletic Association. Visitation Sunday, March 8, 2020, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kosary Funeral Home, 9837 S. Kedzie, Evergreen Park where Funeral Service will be held Monday, March 9, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Interment Chapel Hill Garden South Cemetery. (708) 499-3223 or Kosaryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 6, 2020