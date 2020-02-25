|
|
Heilig, Allen Passed in peace Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the age of 74; preceded in death by his wife Geraldine Heilig and wife Kathleen Heilig. Family, friends, and others whose lives Allen touched are invited to attend a visitation at Oehler Funeral Home, 2099 Miner Street, Des Plaines, IL 60016 from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 27 to reminisce and grieve. Funeral services will be held at Oehler Funeral Home, Friday February 28 at 11:00 a.m. followed by a graveside service at Maryhill Catholic Cemetery, 8600 N Milwaukee Avenue, Niles, IL. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes memorial donations to the Rock Valley College Scholarship Foundation to be utilized to assist adults who have intellectual disabilities to participate in post-secondary educational opportunities. For more information go to OehlerFuneralHome.com or call (847) 824-5155.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 25, 2020