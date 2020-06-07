Dear Kathy and family,

We are so saddened to hear about Als passing. Our condolences to you and the family. We will keep you in our thoughts and prayers.

Al will be missed dearly. He was a kind friend to all he knew.

I will always remember the times Al and I worked together at

St. Prisallas Church.

May the Good Lord watch over you and your family.

God Bless! you all.

Love ❤ from The Hetlands

Bill, Mary, and Patrick



Bill and Mary Hetland

