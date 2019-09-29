Home

Serrano, Alicia (nee Velasquez) Age 70, a longtime resident of El Paso, Texas, passed away on September 8, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many. Alicia was born and raised in Chicago, IL. Attended Andrew Jackson grade school and graduated from Richards High School. She was preceded in death by her parents, Andres and Susanna Velasquez; her sister, Rosalie Narvaez; and son, Xavier Serrano. Alicia is survived by her sisters, Margaret Ortiz, Stella Salazar, Olga Gonzalez; brothers, Joseph Godines and Andrew Velasquez, Jr. She also leaves behind her sons, Alexander (Cynthia) and Abraham (Diva Maria); and daughter, Alicia (Alfredo); and 12 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She was a loving aunt to many nephews and nieces and cousin to many. Tributes at Dignitymemorial.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 29, 2019
