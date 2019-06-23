|
|
Tomczak, Alice B. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Mary; loving sister of her twin, Rita, and the late Helen (the late Henry) Kroll, Wanda (the late Ray) Raskey, Edward, and Ted (the late Florence); dear aunt of four nieces and three nephews; many great-nieces and great-nephews; fond companion of Rich Janik. Longtime employee 43 years of H.P. Smith, Co., in Bedford Park. Funeral Prayer Service, at 9:15 a.m., at Parkside Chapels & Cremation Services, 5948 Archer Ave., (2 Blocks West of Central Ave., at Major), Chicago, to St. Rene Goupil Church, for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Visitation Monday, June 24, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Tuesday, June 25, 2019, from 8:15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, masses appreciated. For info, call (773) 767-9788.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 23, 2019