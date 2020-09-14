Alice Ruth Kucharski stayed in one place long enough and God finally caught her in Mesa, AZ, 2 weeks shy of her 98th birthday. Born 9/13/22 in Chicago, IL, Alice took her last flight peacefully in her own bed, surrounded by family on August 31st and is once again in the arms of her beloved husband, Sigismund, dancing the night away. Along with her heavenly father, Alice has joyfully rejoined her son Joseph, parents Pearl & Abdon Pallash, sister Grace & brother Maxim, and loving in-laws Victoria & Joseph, Stanley & Teddy. As the consummate hostess, she has most likely already had a dinner party for all her grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends that have gone before her. Alice was very proud to have been one of the first employees of America West Airlines, retiring after 10 years at the age of 70. And did she ever take advantage of her flight benefits, traveling the world until recently. She was also an executive secretary for Lindberg Steel Treating Company & Dean Foods in Chicago. With wonderful memories and broken hearts, Alice leaves behind her son, Stephen, (Kris), daughters Grace Mary & Annie, daughter-in-law, Sharon, sister Joan Ellman, grandchildren, Katie, Susannah, Kelly, Julie & Jayne. Her many nieces, nephews, cousins & friends will also miss her hospitality, warmth, smile & wisecracks. We were beyond blessed to have had our Mom in our lives as long as we did. Our Mom donated her body to Science Care and a celebration of life will be held at a future date when we can toast Alice with a Southern Comfort old fashion, safely. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to St. Vincent De Paul, Habitat for Humanity or steppingstonesofhope.org