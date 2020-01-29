Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
Gorelick, Alice Mae Alice Mae Gorelick nee Mandel, 84. Beloved wife of the late Howard for 54 years. Devoted mother of Phil (Janeen) Gorelick, Andrea (Ted) Kourafas and Michael Gorelick. Proud grandma of Alycia (Chad) Davidson, Joseph Gorelick, Jennifer Gorelick, Lillie Gorelick and Lindsey Kourafas. Cherished great grandmother of Mackenzie Davidson. Loving daughter of the late Lillian and the late Joseph Mandel. Graveside service Wednesday 12 Noon at Memorial Park Cemetery, (Anshe Emet Section) 9900 N. Gross Point Rd., Skokie. Memorials in her memory to Beth Hillel Bnai Emunah Religious School, 3220 Big Tree Ln, Wilmette, IL 60091, www.bhbe.org or , 100 Tri-State International, Suite 125, Lincolnshire, IL 60069, or North Shore Congregation Israel, 1185 Sheridan Road, Glencoe, IL 60022, www.nsci.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by: Chicago Jewish Funerals-Skokie Chapel 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 29, 2020
