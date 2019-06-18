|
|
Kelly, Alice V. "Kitty" (nee Buckendahl) Age 72. Devoted wife of the late Jack Kelly; loving mother of Colleen (Robert) Cassidy and John (Julie) Kelly; proud grandmother of Victoria, Olivia, Josie, and Jacqueline; caring daughter of the late Clifford and Alice (nee Clarke) Buckendahl; dear sister of the late Clarke (MaryKay) Buckendahl and late Clifford (Mary Ellen) Buckendahl; kind aunt of many nieces and nephews; cherished companion of former IL Governor George H. Ryan. Visitation Wednesday 2:00-9:00 p.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Visitation Thursday 12:00 p.m. until time of Mass 1:00 p.m. at Old St. Patrick's Church, 700 W. Adams Street, Chicago, IL. Interment private for family. www.sheehyfh.com, 708-857-7878.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 18, 2019