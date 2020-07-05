1/
Alice G. Kyle
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kyle, Alice G. Age 73 of Huntley, died peacefully, May 23, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside, Illinois. Alice was born October 12, 1946, the daughter of Gerald and Alice Williams. On June 14, 1969, she married John Kyle. She earned two master's degrees in education and later went on to be a teacher. She will be remembered for her humor, integrity, and loyalty. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her loving husband, John; her children and their sweet daughters-in-laws, John (Mindy) Kyle, Michael (Ashley) Kyle and by her five darling grandchildren, Cassidy, Chelsea, Johnny, Lauren, and Emily. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Susie Kyle Lawson and by her nephews, Matthew (Baine) Lawson and Kenny Lawson and by her niece, Susie Lawson (Dr. Gregory) Rupp. For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved