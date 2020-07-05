Kyle, Alice G.
Age 73 of Huntley, died peacefully, May 23, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside, Illinois. Alice was born October 12, 1946, the daughter of Gerald and Alice Williams. On June 14, 1969, she married John Kyle. She earned two master's degrees in education and later went on to be a teacher. She will be remembered for her humor, integrity, and loyalty. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her loving husband, John; her children and their sweet daughters-in-laws, John (Mindy) Kyle, Michael (Ashley) Kyle and by her five darling grandchildren, Cassidy, Chelsea, Johnny, Lauren, and Emily. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Susie Kyle Lawson and by her nephews, Matthew (Baine) Lawson and Kenny Lawson and by her niece, Susie Lawson (Dr. Gregory) Rupp. For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
