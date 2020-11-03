Thome, Alfred "Jim"
Alfred "Jim" Thome passed away peacefully on October 29, 2020. Retired Chicago Police Officer after 39 years. Beloved husband of the late Carol Ann (nee Bauer). Loving father of James (Michelle) Thome and Michele (Brian) Thome-Doneske; cherished grandfather of William, Jennifer, Arianna, and Michael; loving great-grandfather of London; beloved son of Barbara (the late Robert) Mensik; loving brother of Debbie Linkens and Bridget (Gregory) Gancarski; loving uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend of many. Preceded in death by his father, the late Alfred "Bud" Thome, and his brother, the late Kenny Thome. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 4th, from 3:00pm to 8:00pm at Ridge Funeral Home, 6620 West Archer Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60638. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 5th, at 9:15am from Ridge Funeral Home to St. Daniel the Prophet Catholic Church for a funeral mass at 10:00am. In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Ridge Funeral Home will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allow 25 or fewer guests at services. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. Thank you for your cooperation. For more information, please call (773) 586-7900 or visit www.ridgefh.com
.
