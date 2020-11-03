1/
Alfred "Jim" Thome
Thome, Alfred "Jim"

Alfred "Jim" Thome passed away peacefully on October 29, 2020. Retired Chicago Police Officer after 39 years. Beloved husband of the late Carol Ann (nee Bauer). Loving father of James (Michelle) Thome and Michele (Brian) Thome-Doneske; cherished grandfather of William, Jennifer, Arianna, and Michael; loving great-grandfather of London; beloved son of Barbara (the late Robert) Mensik; loving brother of Debbie Linkens and Bridget (Gregory) Gancarski; loving uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend of many. Preceded in death by his father, the late Alfred "Bud" Thome, and his brother, the late Kenny Thome. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 4th, from 3:00pm to 8:00pm at Ridge Funeral Home, 6620 West Archer Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60638. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 5th, at 9:15am from Ridge Funeral Home to St. Daniel the Prophet Catholic Church for a funeral mass at 10:00am. In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Ridge Funeral Home will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allow 25 or fewer guests at services. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. Thank you for your cooperation. For more information, please call (773) 586-7900 or visit www.ridgefh.com.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Ridge Funeral Home
NOV
5
Funeral service
09:15 AM
Ridge Funeral Home
NOV
5
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Daniel the Prophet Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
October 31, 2020
My Sincere Condolences to the family.
I ‘am So Sorry for the loss of your love
One. May you find Comfort in your
Beautiful heart and treasured every
memory that holds a special place in
Your love ones heart, may God give
You the strength to endure this difficult
Time, and continue to bless your love ones.
October 31, 2020
I am sorry to hear about your lost.
October 31, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
