Alfred Schefske
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Schefske, Sr., Alfred Robert Passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the age of 84, after battling a long illness. He was born on June 6, 1935, and raised in Chicago, IL. Alfred was the beloved son of the late Alfred and Catherine (Hennessy) Schefske. On February 7, 1959, he married Joan Moreau from Lombard, IL. Alfred and Joan had four children together. Alfred was a Veteran having served honorably in the U.S. Army. He belonged to a volunteer fire department in Lombard, IL, while working at the Chicago Sun Times. He retired from the Chicago Sun Times and moved to LaValle, WI, in 1992. He was currently a member of the LaValle American Legion Post #242. He had a great sense of humor and brightened the life of everyone he met. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Kathleen Sullivan. Alfred is survived by his loving wife Joan; children, Bonnie Benitez, Jeffrey (Pacita) Schefske, Alfred (Christina) Schefske Jr., and John Schefske. He is Papa to six grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Jessica and Ryan Schefske, Anthony Benitez, and Megan and Zachary Schefske. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated for Al at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church in LaValle with Father Sanctus Ibe as the officiant. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. on Saturday until the time of the service at the church. Burial with military graveside rites will be conducted at the Oak Lawn Cemetery in LaValle. The family would prefer memorials be given to the Badger Honor Flight (badgerhonorflight.org/donate/online-donations/) or the Wounded Warrior Fund (woundedwarriorproject.org). The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Farber Funeral Home
2000 Viking Dr
Reedsburg, WI 53959
(608) 524-2339
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved