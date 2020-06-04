Schefske, Sr., Alfred Robert Passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the age of 84, after battling a long illness. He was born on June 6, 1935, and raised in Chicago, IL. Alfred was the beloved son of the late Alfred and Catherine (Hennessy) Schefske. On February 7, 1959, he married Joan Moreau from Lombard, IL. Alfred and Joan had four children together. Alfred was a Veteran having served honorably in the U.S. Army. He belonged to a volunteer fire department in Lombard, IL, while working at the Chicago Sun Times. He retired from the Chicago Sun Times and moved to LaValle, WI, in 1992. He was currently a member of the LaValle American Legion Post #242. He had a great sense of humor and brightened the life of everyone he met. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Kathleen Sullivan. Alfred is survived by his loving wife Joan; children, Bonnie Benitez, Jeffrey (Pacita) Schefske, Alfred (Christina) Schefske Jr., and John Schefske. He is Papa to six grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Jessica and Ryan Schefske, Anthony Benitez, and Megan and Zachary Schefske. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated for Al at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church in LaValle with Father Sanctus Ibe as the officiant. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. on Saturday until the time of the service at the church. Burial with military graveside rites will be conducted at the Oak Lawn Cemetery in LaValle. The family would prefer memorials be given to the Badger Honor Flight (badgerhonorflight.org/donate/online-donations/) or the Wounded Warrior Fund (woundedwarriorproject.org). The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 4, 2020.