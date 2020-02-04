|
Riederman, Alfred Alfred Riederman, age 98. Beloved husband for 69 years of May B. Riederman nee Rosner. Loving father of Dr. Mark Riederman, Karen (the late Perry) Morgen and Gary (Sharon) Riederman. Proud grandfather of Elana, Brett, Zoe, Ali, Torie, Carly and Chloe. Dear brother of Vivian (the late Henry) Coretz, the late Magda (the late Julius) Schloss and the late Susan (the late David) Field. Service Wednesday 12 Noon at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Waldheim. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jewish United Fund, 30 S. Wells St., Chicago, IL 60606, www.juf.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 4, 2020