Reyna, Alfred Age 76, native of the South East Side of Chicago. Passed away Monday, February 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Sylvia Reyna; proud and loving father of Nancy (Jeremiah Ruiz) Reyna; dear brother of Salvador and John Reyna; kind uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Arcadio and Paula Reyna; and his siblings, Julian, Bella, Gabriel, Richard, and Robert Reyna. Alfred was a retired employee of the City of Chicago.He will be missed and forever remembered by all. Funeral Services at 9:00 a.m.,Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Griesel Jimenez Stodden Funeral Home, 10240 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago, IL 60617 to St. Francis de Sales Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Entombment, Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Visitation 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.,Friday, February 15, 2019. (773) 768-0632or www.grieselfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 15, 2019