Perry, Alfonso E. Age 56, of Lemont. Beloved husband of Kimberly (nee Nosek); loving father of Gianna and Rocco; dear brother of Louis, Anthony and the late David (Lorraine); fond uncle of Joseph (Aiza), Danielle, Louis (Jadelyn), Nina (Nathan) Musser, Frank Nosek and the late David; great-uncle of Sydney, Mila and Noah; cherished son of the late Louis and late Geraldine (nee Serritella); son-in-law of Anthony and Rita Speciale; dear cousin and friend to many. Funeral Thursday 9:15 a.m. prayers at Johnson-Nosek Funeral Home, 3847 Prairie Avenue, Brookfield to St. Barbara Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.JohnsonNosek.com. Info: 708-485-0214.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 6, 2019