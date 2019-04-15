|
|
Kovacevich, Alexandra (Sasha) (nee Pavichevich) Kovacevich age 77, late of South Chicago, passed away on April 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Momir (Momo) Kovacevich; loving mother of Olga (Jim) Kulik, Milan (Nancy), Sonja and Tisa (Jim) Abbatemarco; devoted grandmother "Baba" of Ava, Emma, Vita, Dylan, Kovacevich, late Maya and Luke Abbatemarco; loving sister of Boris (Mira) Pavichevich; daughter of the late Olga and late Milos Pavichevich; dearest sister-in-law of Radojka Latinovich; fond aunt to many nephews and a niece. Visitation 8:00 to 9:00 a.m., Service 9:00 to 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at St. Simeon Mirotocovi Serbian Orthodox Church, 3737 E. 114th St., Chicago, IL 60617. Followed by funeral - New Gracanica Cemetery, 35240 W. Grant Ave., Third Lake, IL. Very Rev. Luka Lukic officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Simeon Mirotocovi - KSS in memory of Alexandra (Sasha) Kovacevich. Arrangements by Kompare Funeral Home, (773) 768-8800.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 15, 2019