Edward Kompare Funeral Home
9858 S Commercial Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
(773) 768-8800
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
St. Simeon Mirotocovi Serbian Orthodox Church
3737 E. 114th St.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Simeon Mirotocovi Serbian Orthodox Church
3737 E. 114th St.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Alexandra Kovacevich Obituary
Kovacevich, Alexandra (Sasha) (nee Pavichevich) Kovacevich age 77, late of South Chicago, passed away on April 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Momir (Momo) Kovacevich; loving mother of Olga (Jim) Kulik, Milan (Nancy), Sonja and Tisa (Jim) Abbatemarco; devoted grandmother "Baba" of Ava, Emma, Vita, Dylan, Kovacevich, late Maya and Luke Abbatemarco; loving sister of Boris (Mira) Pavichevich; daughter of the late Olga and late Milos Pavichevich; dearest sister-in-law of Radojka Latinovich; fond aunt to many nephews and a niece. Visitation 8:00 to 9:00 a.m., Service 9:00 to 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at St. Simeon Mirotocovi Serbian Orthodox Church, 3737 E. 114th St., Chicago, IL 60617. Followed by funeral - New Gracanica Cemetery, 35240 W. Grant Ave., Third Lake, IL. Very Rev. Luka Lukic officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Simeon Mirotocovi - KSS in memory of Alexandra (Sasha) Kovacevich. Arrangements by Kompare Funeral Home, (773) 768-8800.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 15, 2019
