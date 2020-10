Wilczak , Alexander JosephAlexander Joseph Wilczak, age 76; beloved husband of Sandy Wilczak (nee Pekala); loving father of Tracey (Paul) Albanese, Al (Vanessa) Wilczak, Peter (Michelle) Wilczak, and Mandy (Tim) Dowling; cherished grandfather of Katie, Danny, and Antonia Albanese, Rachel and Nathan Wilczak, Gabi, Grace and Owen Wilczak, and Aidan Dowling; dear brother of Tom (Della) Wilczak, Jim (the late Linda) Wilczak and Elaine (Dawn) Wilczak; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, October 19th, 3:30 PM to 8:00 PM at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk. South of Ogden) Downers Grove. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to, The Morton Arboretum, www.mortonarb.org or American Heart Association www.heart.org are appreciated. 630-968-1000 orSign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com