1/
Alexander Joseph Wilczak
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alexander's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilczak , Alexander Joseph

Alexander Joseph Wilczak, age 76; beloved husband of Sandy Wilczak (nee Pekala); loving father of Tracey (Paul) Albanese, Al (Vanessa) Wilczak, Peter (Michelle) Wilczak, and Mandy (Tim) Dowling; cherished grandfather of Katie, Danny, and Antonia Albanese, Rachel and Nathan Wilczak, Gabi, Grace and Owen Wilczak, and Aidan Dowling; dear brother of Tom (Della) Wilczak, Jim (the late Linda) Wilczak and Elaine (Dawn) Wilczak; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, October 19th, 3:30 PM to 8:00 PM at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk. South of Ogden) Downers Grove. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to, The Morton Arboretum, www.mortonarb.org or American Heart Association, www.heart.org are appreciated. 630-968-1000 or

www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
03:30 - 08:00 PM
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-1000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved