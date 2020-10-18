Wilczak , Alexander Joseph
Alexander Joseph Wilczak, age 76; beloved husband of Sandy Wilczak (nee Pekala); loving father of Tracey (Paul) Albanese, Al (Vanessa) Wilczak, Peter (Michelle) Wilczak, and Mandy (Tim) Dowling; cherished grandfather of Katie, Danny, and Antonia Albanese, Rachel and Nathan Wilczak, Gabi, Grace and Owen Wilczak, and Aidan Dowling; dear brother of Tom (Della) Wilczak, Jim (the late Linda) Wilczak and Elaine (Dawn) Wilczak; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, October 19th, 3:30 PM to 8:00 PM at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk. South of Ogden) Downers Grove. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to, The Morton Arboretum, www.mortonarb.org
or American Heart Association
, www.heart.org
are appreciated. 630-968-1000 orwww.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
