Gaizutis, Alex Age 79, late of Hammond, IN, formerly of Chicago, IL. Beloved husband of the late Paulette Gaizutis loving father of Gayle (Chris) Zubko; proud grandfather of Heather Zubko; dear brother of Donna Gaizutis and the late Bruno Gaizutis. Alex was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Funeral Service Monday 10:00 a.m. at the Hickey Memorial Chapel, 4201 W. 147th St., Midlothian. Interment will be at St. Casimir Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 2:00-6:00 p.m. 708-385-4478.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 6, 2019