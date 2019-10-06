Home

POWERED BY

Services
HICKEY MEMORIAL CHAPEL
4201 West 147th St
Midlothian, IL 60445
(708) 385-4478
For more information about
Alex Gaizutis
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Hickey Memorial Chapel
4201 W. 147 th St.
Midlothian, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alex Gaizutis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alex Gaizutis


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alex Gaizutis Obituary
Gaizutis, Alex Age 79, late of Hammond, IN, formerly of Chicago, IL. Beloved husband of the late Paulette Gaizutis loving father of Gayle (Chris) Zubko; proud grandfather of Heather Zubko; dear brother of Donna Gaizutis and the late Bruno Gaizutis. Alex was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Funeral Service Monday 10:00 a.m. at the Hickey Memorial Chapel, 4201 W. 147th St., Midlothian. Interment will be at St. Casimir Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 2:00-6:00 p.m. 708-385-4478.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alex's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now