1/
Albina F. Weiss
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Weiss, Albina F. Albina F. Weiss (nee Baksinskas), age 89. Late of Schererville, Indiana. Passed away June 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John Weiss. Loving mother and stepmother of Janet (Joseph) Hero, Debra (Lou Lembcke) Weiss, Joann (Tom) Follis, the late Timothy Jagos, and the late Michael Weiss. Devoted grandmother of Julie Hero, Russell (Nicole) Follis, Dan (Julie) Follis, Jim Follis, John Follis and Jeremy Weiss and great grandmother of 6. Loving sister of the late Ann Medlik, Bernice Padgurskis, Nancy Sluzewicz, Antonas, Julia, Edward, John, Bronislawa and Bertha Baksinskas. Visitation Thursday, July 16, 2020 2-8 pm with a funeral service at 7:00 pm at the Elmwood Funeral Chapel 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John. A private interment for the immediate family will be held at St. Casimir Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Hospice of the Calumet Area in Albina's name would be appreciated. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Elmwood Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
16
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Elmwood Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Elmwood Chapel
11300 W 97Th Ln
Saint John, IN 46373
(219) 365-3474
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 16, 2020
Albina was a wonderful person who cherished her Catholic faith and always tried to live the Gospel. She enjoyed receiving daily Communion while living in ALU as well as in Skilled Care in the Nursing Home. I enjoyed praying with her and journeying through life at Saint Anthony. May she rest in peace.
Deacon Brian Nosbusch
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved