|
|
Reppert, Albert W. Age 71. Beloved husband of Darla Reppert; loving father of Abraham, Daniel (Stephanie), Matthew, Kristy Messina, Lisa Tisdale and the late Laura Errichetto; cherished grandfather of Knox Melvin Reppert and Lindsey, Alyssa, Robert, Brooke. Albert passed doing what he loved; riding on his motorcycle. Visitation Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Ave., Oak Forest, Illinois from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., where the Funeral Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Family and friends will gather Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the Grovertown Cemetery, Grovertown, Indiana for the Graveside Interment Service at 12 noon. For information: 708-687-2990.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 20, 2019