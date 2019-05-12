|
Turnbough, Albert L. Age 84, of Harvey. Beloved husband of the late Jacqueline Turnbough (nee Sill); treasured father of Adale Turnbough; loving brother of Shirley Gibbs, Eloise Maning, and Eddie Turnbough; proud Army Veteran. Retired from ADT Security Company. Visitation Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m., at Hickey Memorial Chapel, 2429 W. 127th St., Blue Island, IL 60406. Interment at Oakland Memory Lanes. For more information and online register, call (708) 388-1636.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 12, 2019