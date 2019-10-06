|
Malchiodi, Albert C. Beloved husband of Kathy (nee Garrison); loving father of Anthony, Ronald (Michelle) Malchiodi; dear brother of Charles Malchiodi. Funeral Wednesday 8:45 a.m. from Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St., Roselle 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) to St. Gertrude Church in Franklin Park for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Entombment All Saints Mausoleum. Visitation Tuesday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. For info, 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 6, 2019