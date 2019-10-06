Home

Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
8:45 AM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gertrude Church
450 W. Lake St., Roselle
Franklin Park, IL
Albert Malchiodi Obituary
Malchiodi, Albert C. Beloved husband of Kathy (nee Garrison); loving father of Anthony, Ronald (Michelle) Malchiodi; dear brother of Charles Malchiodi. Funeral Wednesday 8:45 a.m. from Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St., Roselle 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) to St. Gertrude Church in Franklin Park for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Entombment All Saints Mausoleum. Visitation Tuesday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. For info, 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 6, 2019
