Europa, Albert 1948 - 2020 Al passed away at Ingalls Memorial Hospital on May 13, 2020, with his brother, Bob at his side. Al was known affectionately as "Little Al" throughout Blue Island and Calumet Park. He coached little league baseball and was a wrestling coach for pre-high school boys. Al was a disabled Veteran of the Vietnam War, serving honorably with the 25th Infantry Division. He was a retiree of Blue Island School District 130. Al is survived by his siblings, Delores Newman, Ed Europa, Bob Europa and Betty Lipscomb; nephews, Vincent Europa, Michael Europa, Tony Europa; and niece, April Hollingsworth. He also had many friends throughout the southern suburbs of Chicago. Al, your family and friends love and miss you. R.I.P. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 19, 2020.