Albert Europa
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Europa, Albert

1948 – 2020 Al passed away at Ingalls Memorial Hospital on May 13, 2020, with his brother, Bob at his side.

Al was known affectionately as "Little Al" throughout Blue Island and Calumet Park. He coached little league baseball and was a wrestling coach for pre-high school boys. Al was a disabled Veteran of the Vietnam War, serving honorably with the 25th Infantry Division. He was a retiree of Blue Island School District 130.

Al is survived by his siblings, Delores Newman, Ed Europa, Bob Europa and Betty Lipscomb; nephews, Vincent Europa, Michael Europa, Tony Europa; and niece, April Hollingsworth. He also had many friends throughout the southern suburbs of Chicago.

Al, your family and friends love and miss you.

R.I.P.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
May 17, 2020
Al was a great friend. A great coach. And one of my biggest cheerleaders throughout my childhood. Love you Al. Rest easy my friend.
Joe
May 17, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Yvonne Adams
Classmate
May 17, 2020
Al was a good friend for many years. I truly enjoyed our little leagues memories. You will be missed my friend. Rest in peace.
Jeffrey Ferrin
Friend
May 17, 2020
Al was always the smiling face that walked into the bar and bought all his friends a drink and never had one himself . He just loved everyone he was around and we loved him. Rest in peace dear Al
karen hummer
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved