Wagner, Alan Alan Wagner, 51, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, after a short illness. Our beloved Alan is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 27 years, Nancy Finkle Wagner; his mother Zena Wagner; siblings Sue (Neal Leonard), Jeffrey (Debra Pacchiano Wagner) and Myra (Glen Spear); aunt Miriam Wagner; cherished nieces and nephews Lauren, Michael and Jamie Leonard; Jacob, Gabriel, Aron and Ethan Wagner; Jacob, Lena and Natan Spear; James (Rachel), Zara and Yoni Finkle; Kevin (Ali) Finkle; Lily, and Maddie Finkle; many cousins and countless friends. For the past 17 years, Alan worked with the internal business intelligence and analytics group at Verizon. Every life Alan touched was made better by his presence, his love, his humor and his devotion. He had a huge heart, cared deeply about his family and was a friend and mensch to all. We will plan a celebration of Alan's life once people are permitted to gather together again. A memorial scholarship fund has been established in honor of Alan to benefit the Music Programs and Students of the River Trails School District, where Nancy is Superintendent. On-line donations, with a condolence message, can be made at: https://tinyurl.com/yc8cc395. Alternatively checks can be sent to RTMBA, 1000 Wolf Rd., Mount Prospect, IL 60056 Attn: Alan Wagner Memorial.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 21, 2020.