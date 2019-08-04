|
Beloved husband of Joyce Ann Harris. Dear brother of Warren (Eileen) Skora, Edythe (the late Earl) Freeman, Cynthia (Steve) Fine and the late Cheryl Skora. Cherished son of the late Adeline and Al Skora. Fond brother in law of Jerry (Dolores) Harris and Greg (Marge) Harris. Service Tuesday 10AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Waldheim Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Buddy Foundation, 65 W. Seegers Rd., Arlington Heights, IL 60005, www.thebuddyfoundation.org or to . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 4, 2019