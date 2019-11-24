|
Sendzik, Alan C. Age 59, of Sussex, WI, at rest November 14, 2019, after a long illness. He was a 27 year employee of Silgan Container Corporation.Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Drabik); loving father of Brian (Adriane) and Kristin (Kyle) Kanter; dear grandfather of Maddie, Kendal and Kolton; dear brother of Mark (Jan) and Tom (Chris); fond uncle of eight. Memorial service will be on Monday, November 25, 2019, at St. Bruno Church, 4751 S. Harding Ave., Chicago, IL 60632. Visitation 9:00-10:00 a.m. Mass 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 24, 2019