Narter, Alan Jay Alan Jay Narter, 75. On Friday, April 17, Alan Jay Narter, devoted husband and father, passed away peacefully after a restful evening during which he was surrounded by loving family members. Besides being voracious reader and film buff, Alan loved baseball and lived for warm summer days where, as a kid, he would play catcher for the Rogers Park JCC and Sullivan High School. His love affair for the game continued into his adult years as a softball player, and later as a coach for his own family and neighbors' kids. Finally, long after his knees were no longer operational, Alan would spend hours behind in the plate as an IHSA Softball umpire. All his life, Alan was loyal Cub fan - from his days leaving Sullivan to grab a cheap seat for an afternoon game, to his final visit as a guest of his grandson, Addison, last summer. Much of Alan's social life revolved around B'nai Brith and the bowling leagues and tournaments for which he would often serve as secretary or president. For over twenty years, he was the secretary and motivating force behind the Edward E. Cohn B'nai Brith Bowling Association, and he served a term as the President of the International B'nai Brith Bowling Association. In the end, however, Alan's true passion was for his family. He raised four children, is grandfather to eight, and great grandfather to three. He attended and coached countless athletic events for his sons, and even found his way onto the field for a couple of fights. And while he was sometimes known for a hot temper, his gentle love for his wife, daughter and granddaughters brought out the kindness and generosity that made up the core of his spirit. Alan was a tremendous personality, often the life of the party - often the party itself. He was strong, funny, loyal, and kind. His powerful presence, certainly inspired by that of his mother, will leave a massive whole in the heart of the world. Alan is survived by his wife, Rori (nee Wax), and his children David (Julie Slezak) Narter, Erin (Adam) Cipriani, Daniel Kainz, and Matthew (Jennifer) Kainz as well as his sisters Rhonda Freitag, and Bari (Russ) Harvey, and his brother Donald (Linda) Narter (a Sox fan). In order to keep everyone safe and healthy all services and Shiva will be private. Memorials to Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Cir, Joliet, IL 60431, www.joliethospice.org or Shir Tikvah, 1424 W. 183rd Street Homewood,IL 60430, www.shir-tikvah-homewood.org Arrangements are by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 19, 2020.