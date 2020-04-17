Loiben, Alan Arthur On Monday, April 13th, 2020, the world lost an eternal optimist who never stopped pursuing his dreams. Alan Arthur Loiben, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 73, surrounded by his children. Alan was born on June 15th,1946 in Chicago, IL, to Elka (Evans) and Ben Loiben. He grew up in South Shore, where he was a lifeguard at Rainbow Beach as well as a local and national officer of BBYO. He attended South Shore High School, graduated from North Park College- for whom he played football, and later received his law degree from DePaul University. Alan began his career as a successful arbitrator for the Air Line Employee Association Union in Chicago, before moving into private practice. Alan was a fun-loving, kind man who loved following sports, and enjoyed spending his free time playing handball, and 16" softball (especially on Sunday mornings). He was both an advocate and participant in local and national handball leagues/tournaments, often winning, while partnering with his dad, brother and brother-in-law from age 14 until his death. The only thing he loved more than sports was his children and grandchildren. Though he fathered five kids, and helped raise six, he made it clear they were one family. Alan is survived by his children, Louie (Kelli), Arica (Mike) Belbot, Ricky (Erica), Adina (David) Feinberg, Joanne, and Bradley (Brittany) and grandchildren Mackenzi, Skyler, Michael, Gavin, Madalyn, Isabelle, Zachary, Elle, Asher, and Noa. Alan is also survived by his sisters Flo (Larry) Cohen and Fern (Mike) Brooker, brother Gary (Jill), and best friend, Linda Lydon. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Congregation Or Shalom (orshalomlc.org), Temple Beth Sholom (tbsmb.org), Allegheny Health Network (ahn.org), or Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (lls.org). Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 17, 2020.