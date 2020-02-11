Home

Al Lawson Jr. Obituary
Lawson, Jr., Al "Bud" Beloved husband of Rosanne (nee McCabe); loving step-father of Peter (Valarie) Walsh, Michael (Jeniffer) Walsh and Patrick (Sherie) Walsh; devoted grandpa Al of Nicholas, Jessica, Maggie, Danny, Allie, Tyler and Kenley; fond brother of Linda (the late Dennis) Walczak. Visitation. Wednesday 3:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Thursday 9:15 a.m. from Lawn Funeral Home, 17909 S. 94th Ave., Tinley Park, IL 60487 to St. Francis of Assisi Church Mass 10:00 a.m. Entombment Good Shepherd Cemetery. Funeral info (708) 532-3100.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 11, 2020
