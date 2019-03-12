|
Szepi, Agnes P. nee Botos, 93 of Bensenville. Beloved wife of the late William Szepi Jr.; loving mother of Rose A. (Joseph) Ricchetti and the late William P. Szepi; cherished grandmother of Elissa and Philip Ricchetti and William R. Szepi. Agnes was the youngest of seven late siblings. Visitation Wednesday, 4-9 p.m., at Humes Funeral Home, 320 W. Lake St., Addison (2 Mi. W. of Rt. 83, 2 Mi. E. of Rt. 53). Lying in state Thursday, at Zion Lutheran Church, 865 S. Church Rd., Bensenville from 10:30 a.m., until time of Funeral Service, 11 a.m. Interment private at Forest Home Cemetery. If desired, memorials to https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate or the church greatly appreciated. For info, www.HumesFH.com or 630.628.8808.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 12, 2019