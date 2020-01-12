|
Meske, Agnes M. (nee Makan) Age 96, at rest January 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Henry; loving Mom of Carol (Jerry) Rosenthal and the late James (Mary); cherished grandmother of David (Vicki) Herda, James (Brent), Julie (Kurt) Willey, Paul (Mary) and Dan (Laurel); great-grandmother of eight grandsons; also survived by nieces and nephews; predeceased by five brothers and sisters. Family and friends will gather at the MODELL FUNERAL HOME, 7710 S. Cass Avenue, Darien on Monday morning, January 13, 2020, for visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Church, 701 Plainfield, Darien. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Agnes was a lifetime member and Past President of Branch 421 of the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association. 630-852-3595.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 12, 2020