Adrienne Goldstein

Goldstein, Adrienne Adrienne (Adie), 83, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2020. Despite spending half of her life in California, deep down she was always a Chicago girl. Adrienne was a dedicated Cubs fan, loved her deep-dish pizza and Chicago hot dogs, but never liked the snow. After moving back to the Chicago area in 2016, the snow was her only, but constant seasonal complaint! Adie was the 4th of 5 children born to Lillian and William. She was a devoted mother to Vicki (David), Marci (Scott) and Debra (the late Richard) a loving grandmother to Phillip (Emily), Alex, Kelly (Trevor), Jenna, Catherine, Joshua and Julianne and adored "GG" to Lillian, Olivia, Rafi and Cobie. She is survived by her brothers Ted (the late Charlene) and Barry (Zenia). She was preceded in death by her parents, Lillian and William, and her sisters, Sylvia (the late Mac) and Lois (the late Jack). Adie was also preceded in death by her beloved cockapoo, Rocky. Adie was a devoted friend to many special people throughout her life. She was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling. Many will remember her lovely needlepoint works and her enjoyment of Mahjong and Mexican Train Dominoes. Adrienne worked at Marin Sanitary Service for 25 years in Northern California retiring as the Office Manager. In light of Covid-19, a family memorial will take place in 2021. Donations in her honor may be offered to Save the Children (https://www.savethechildren.org/) the Arthritis Foundation (https://www.arthritis.org/) or the Amita Health Hospice Care residence (https://www.amitahealth.org/location/amita-health-hospicecare-elk-grove-village).
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 21, 2020.