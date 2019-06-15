|
|
Alvarado, Adella M. (nee Parra) Age 95. Loving mother of Sylvia Alvarado and Lydia (Rich) Rayhill; cherished grandmother of Jason (Christina) Graves, Ryan (Angela), Josh, and Troy Rayhill; great-grandmother of Jaxson, Alexandria, Daniel, and Nicole; fond sister of Patricia (Douglas) Lonkar; and preceded in death by Victoria, Doris, Elvera, Louis, and Raymond; also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Adella was a lifelong resident of Blue Island. She was a hard-working homemaker and factory worker, who was also a fun grandma that always made everyone laugh. She loved her neighbors and deeply appreciated her caregivers. Visitation Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at Kosary Funeral Home, 9837 S. Kedzie, Evergreen Park, where a Funeral Service will be held Sunday, June 16, 2019, at 10:15 a.m. Interment Private. For more Funeral information, please call (708) 499-3223 or visit kosaryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 15, 2019