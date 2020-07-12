Pawlowski, Adeline V.
Adeline V. Pawlowski "Aunt Del" Age 90 was called home by the Lord to be with Him and her parents Walter and Valeria and her siblings, sister, Therese and brothers, Wally, Richie and Stas. She will be dearly missed by her brother Ronald and her many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Visitation will be on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 11 AM until time of Service at 12:30 PM at FORAN FUNERAL HOME, 7300 W. Archer Ave.(55 th street just west of Harlem). Interment is Resurrection Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Adeline's family on her personal tribute website at: www.foranfuneralhome.com
