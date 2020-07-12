Sending my deepest and heartfelt sympathy to Mary and John, and their families, on the loss of Aunt Adeline. I may have lost touch over the years but always have a place in my heart for you all.

One of my fondest memories is getting together as a child to decorate the Christmas tree with your family, and in return you came to our house for Chanukah.

We spent so many times together, my checks still hurt from all the pinching. Much love.



Paula Markowitz Levin

