Rokicki, Adeline N. Adeline N. Rokicki, nee Ferrari, age 87, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2020. Adeline was the beloved wife of the late Stanley Baranski and the late Robert Rokicki; dear companion of Raymond Linnane; loving mother of Mary Vitucci and John (Patricia) Baranski; dearest daughter of the late Mary and Amadeo Ferrari; cherished grandmother of Michael John Baranski, Michael Anthony, Cristina and Annalisa Vitucci; devoted sister of the late Emily DiRaffaeli, Stanley Ferrari and Helen Jones; fond aunt of many. Adeline was a member of V.F.W. Post #3579, the Elk's Lodge, American Legion and the Loyal Order of the Moose. She volunteered at Resurrection and Hines V.A. Hospital. Visitation Tuesday, July 14, 2020, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. We will then proceed to Immaculate Conception Church in Chicago for a Mass at 11:00 a.m., and the interment will follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery in Niles. For more information www.cumberlandchapels.com
