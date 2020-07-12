1/
Adeline N. Rokicki
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Adeline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rokicki, Adeline N. Adeline N. Rokicki, nee Ferrari, age 87, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2020. Adeline was the beloved wife of the late Stanley Baranski and the late Robert Rokicki; dear companion of Raymond Linnane; loving mother of Mary Vitucci and John (Patricia) Baranski; dearest daughter of the late Mary and Amadeo Ferrari; cherished grandmother of Michael John Baranski, Michael Anthony, Cristina and Annalisa Vitucci; devoted sister of the late Emily DiRaffaeli, Stanley Ferrari and Helen Jones; fond aunt of many. Adeline was a member of V.F.W. Post #3579, the Elk's Lodge, American Legion and the Loyal Order of the Moose. She volunteered at Resurrection and Hines V.A. Hospital. Visitation Tuesday, July 14, 2020, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. We will then proceed to Immaculate Conception Church in Chicago for a Mass at 11:00 a.m., and the interment will follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery in Niles. For more information www.cumberlandchapels.com or (708) 456-8300. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
08:30 - 10:30 AM
Cumberland Chapels
Send Flowers
JUL
14
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 12, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathy on the passing of your mother. Auntie Adeline brought such joy into our lives and she will be greatly missed. May she live on in the hearts of those who knew her. We will certainly carry our memories with us.
Pam Polakow
Family
July 12, 2020
Sending my deepest and heartfelt sympathy to Mary and John, and their families, on the loss of Aunt Adeline. I may have lost touch over the years but always have a place in my heart for you all.
One of my fondest memories is getting together as a child to decorate the Christmas tree with your family, and in return you came to our house for Chanukah.
We spent so many times together, my checks still hurt from all the pinching. Much love.
Paula Markowitz Levin
Family
July 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cumberland Chapels
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved