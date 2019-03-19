Brashinger Bremer Bredlau, Adeline J. Adeline Josephine Brashinger Bremer Bredlau passed peacefully in her sleep onMarch 1, 2018, two months shy of her 90thbirthday at home in East Hazel Crest, Illinois. Addy was born in Chicago, Illinois onMay 4, 1928, to Matthew (Matt) Conrad Brashinger and Katharine (Kate) Koch Brashinger. Addy married her teenage sweetheart, Carl Ainsworth Bremer, on December 1, 1946, after his return from the Coast Guard in World War II. They raised two children, Alice Kay Bremer Moersch, born in 1949, and Carl Wayne Bremer, born in 1959. The family lived in Chicago, IL, Lake Forest, IL, McHenry, IL, and Ingleside, IL, before moving to West Covina, CA, in 1963. Carl Ainsworth died of a heart attack in 1972. Addy moved to Northfield, MN, and then on to her last residences in the southern Chicago suburbs. She is survived by her daughter, Alice, and Ron Moersch, their sons, Tyler and Brandon, and grandsons by Brandon, Cameron and Kyle; son Carl and Ellen (Follman), their sons, Chad, Kyle, and Erik, as well as numerous nieces and nephews; Addy was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Theresa, Julia, Anna, George, Matt, Mary, and Helen. Addy was especially talented at skills using her hands, for such things as sewing and cake decorating. She was creative, crafty, and independent. Addy is interred at the Pomona Valley Memorial Park in Pomona, CA, across the way from beloved husband, Carl A. Bremer. A private memorial for immediate family was held inJuly 2018. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary