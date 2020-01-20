|
|
Smith,Adele (nee Sewell), age 101, died peacefully in her home, surrounded by loving family, on January 18, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Seymour, and brothers Jerome and Norman Sewell; loving mother of Deborah Smith (Jim DiLorenzo); adored and adoring grandmother of Julius and Leo DiLorenzo; beloved "auntie" of Barbara, Pammy, Leslie; and, other nieces, nephews, and cousins. Special thanks to her devoted caregiver, Maria. Adele was a proud "Rough Rider" and graduated from Roosevelt High School, Class of 1936. Donations in her name may be made to Roosevelt High School, for details, email [email protected], or to WTTW Channel 11, www.wttw.com. Service Wednesday 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Westlawn Cemetery and Mausoleum, 7801 W. Montrose Avenue, Norridge, where interment will follow. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 20, 2020