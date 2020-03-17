|
Major, Adele J. Adele J. Major (nee Pajak), age 93, beloved wife of the late Albert Major; loving mother of Darelene (John) Kot, Wayne Major, Marlene (Bruce) Stroube and the late Christine (Jim) Mauch; proud grandmother of Julie (Larry) Bies, Lisa (Anthony) Elskamp, John (Erin) Major, Kaitlin Major, Adam and Rebecca Stroube; dearest great and great great-grandmother to many. Caring sister of Edward (Francis) Pajak, Rose Pajak, the late Joseph (the late Rosemarie) Pajak, Stanely (the late Estelle) Pajak, Fran (the late Teresa) Pajak, Walter (the late Lois) Pajak, Helen Panek, and Anne (the late John) Mateja) dearest sister in law to Sr. Rosalie Major O.S. B; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held privately with the immediate family. A celebration of Adele's life to be held at a later date. For further information 708 429-3200 Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 17, 2020