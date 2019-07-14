|
Cerceo, Adam Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Steigerwald); loving brother of Cassandra (Joseph) Pascente, Nicholas, Valentina (Michael) Drenth and Zachary; dear son of the late Nicholas and Rosemary; fond brother-in-law and uncle; cherished friend to all who knew him. Memorial Visitation Sunday 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Gibbons Family Funeral Home, 5917 W. Irving Park Rd. (1/2 Block East of Austin). Interment Private. For info, 773-777-3944 or www.gffh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 14, 2019