Golden, Abraham "Bill" Abraham "Bill" Golden, almost 93. Beloved husband of Lee Golden for 71 years. Loving father of Robert Golden (Nona Phillips), Kim Golden (Jean Suda), and Bruce Golden (Michelle Mercer). Proud grandfather of Aaron (Rebecca) Golden, Shoshana Golden (fiancé Michael Childers), Rebecca Golden, Jeremy Golden, Daniel Golden, Zoe Mercer-Golden, and Benjamin Mercer-Golden. Cherished great-grandfather of Kaiyah Golden. Dear brother of Florence (the late Manny) Gross. Service Sunday, 1:30PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Rd), Skokie. Interment Westlawn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made Ezra Habonim The Niles Township Jewish Congregation, www.ehnt.org, Jewish United Fund, www.juf.org, or the . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 10, 2020