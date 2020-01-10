Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
1:30 PM
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Abraham Golden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Abraham "Bill" Golden

Add a Memory
Abraham "Bill" Golden Obituary
Golden, Abraham "Bill" Abraham "Bill" Golden, almost 93. Beloved husband of Lee Golden for 71 years. Loving father of Robert Golden (Nona Phillips), Kim Golden (Jean Suda), and Bruce Golden (Michelle Mercer). Proud grandfather of Aaron (Rebecca) Golden, Shoshana Golden (fiancé Michael Childers), Rebecca Golden, Jeremy Golden, Daniel Golden, Zoe Mercer-Golden, and Benjamin Mercer-Golden. Cherished great-grandfather of Kaiyah Golden. Dear brother of Florence (the late Manny) Gross. Service Sunday, 1:30PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Rd), Skokie. Interment Westlawn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made Ezra Habonim The Niles Township Jewish Congregation, www.ehnt.org, Jewish United Fund, www.juf.org, or the . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Abraham's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Download Now