Samuels, Abe Age 98, of Wilmette, WWII Naval Veteran.Beloved husband for 59 years to the late Katharine Samuels; loving father of Stacey (Dave) Ross and Scott Samuels; proud grandfather of Katharine Ross. Until retiring at the age of 95, Abe was the National Sales Manager for Labelmaster, a Chicago-based company that provides labeling, packaging and training for companies that ship dangerous goods. He was the inventor of the Spacemaster Placard System posted on trucks carrying hazardous loads throughout the country. Prior to that, he was a mechanical engineer at Chicago Specialty the plumbing tool manufacturing company. Visitation Tuesday, October 22, 2019 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. at Carter Westminster Church, 4950 W. Pratt Ave, Skokie, IL. Interment, Elmwood Cemetery, River Grove, IL. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 20, 2019